This 1962 song by Connie Francis is having a viral moment thanks to TikTok

Over six decades since its release, 'Pretty Little Baby' by Connie Francis has had a viral resurrection, with the song becoming a popular sound on TikTok.

The upbeat track from 1962 has been widely used on videos ranging from aesthetic vlogs to gender reveals and anything whimsical and cutesy, and is currently averaging over 600,000 daily creates on the platform.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian & North West, and Kylie Jenner have also joined in on the trend, posting sweet videos with their daughters to the song.

@kyliejenner i know we’re over this song but i had toooo 🥹

Now, the track has had a whopping 10 billion views, which has resulted in it becoming No. 1 on TikTok's Viral 50 and Top 50 charts.

Since April, the song was streamed 17,000 times per week in the US, which then skyrocketed to 2.4 million streams a week just a month later, per Billboard, achieving 14 million global streams and appearing No. 67 on Spotify’s Global Top 100.

At the time of writing, 'Pretty Little Baby' currently sits at No.4 on Spotify's Viral 50 - Global chart and No.3 on the US Viral 50.

To continue the momentum, the song has been reissued in several languages by Francis's label Republic/UMe.

Pretty impressive stats for a song that wasn't released as a single at the time - so what does Francis make of the resurgence?

“To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song!” the 87-year-old exclusively told PEOPLE. “I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

“It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It's a dream come true. To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!”

Francis has had an impressive career, selling an estimated 200 million records worldwide and became the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

The retired singer released 53 singles in her career, and she became the first woman to achieve three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

