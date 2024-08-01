TikTokers across the globe got themselves fired up after one woman claimed she was charged a "$50 unruly kids fee" while visiting a restaurant. But, it's not all that it seems.

In a viral clip, racking up over half a million views and thousands more comments, Bri (@goodbyetwenties) wrote: "I don’t even know if this is legal or not, apparently this so-called policy is listed in their menu and on their website. I will be giving them my two cents online in a review as well."

In the footage, she showed a photo of a receipt detailing the fee and a voicemail from the supposed manager when concerns were addressed.

In the voicemail, the 'manager' said her children were playing with iPads at a loud volume, walking around barefoot and eating with their hands.

Bri's story rattled many fellow parents. But, there was significant detail: It was an entirely made-up story with Bri using ChatGPT to construct the imaginary scenario.





@goodbyetwenties I don’t even know if this is legal or not, apparently this so-called policy is listed in their menu and on their website. I will be giving them my two cents online in a review as well. #Satire #BadParenting #restaurantreview #serverproblems





"I love the dedication. Literally all of this is made up using Chat GPT. Down to the restaurant name and menu items," she wrote in response to one comment trying to track down the Seattle restaurant.

Despite explicitly disclaiming the story was not true, many blissfully unaware users launched into the clip with their takes.

One wrote: "Mom here and I hope more restaurants do this!! I am tired of going out for a nice evening, just to feel like I'm at a daycare centre. Also sick of listening to other people's electronics!"

Meanwhile, another hit back: "Control your kids. no one wants to hear iPads, and see kids walking around while we are enjoying a night out. I am a mom and taught my children proper dining etiquette."

Yet another reminder to not believe everything you see on the internet.

