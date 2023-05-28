Chinese influencer 'drinks himself to death' after taking part in online challenge

A Chinese influencer named Sanqiange has died just 12 hours after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol on a live stream on China's version of TikTok called 'Douyin.'

During the stream, the 34-year-old reportedly drank seven bottles of Baijiu, a strong liqueur that contains around 30 to 60 percent alcohol.

This was said to be part of a challenge on the platform called 'PK' where two streamers challenge each other to compete for rewards from their audience but face various punishments should they fail the challenge. In Sanqiange's case, the consequence was drinking the alcohol.

A funeral was reportedly held last week, with a friend of the influencer telling Shangyou News: "I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth.

"When his family found him, he was already gone, he didn’t even get a chance for emergency treatment."





Although the footage of the incident went viral on Douyin it has since been removed for sensitivity reasons. However, that hasn't stopped images of the video from being circulated online and across the media.

This comes off the back of several dangerous challenges such as the 'burn challenge' and the 'Benadryl challenge' which have either injured or claimed the lives of young people taking part in them.

