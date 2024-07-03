'Sepia bride' fumes after photographer makes her look like a 'Simpsons character'

A woman has turned to TikTok to share her "wedding day drama" after she detailed how her $8,000 photographer made her look like a Simpsons character.

Alexandra Conder (@alexandrajaye5), now known as the 'Sepia Bride', received the photos from her big day and initially loved them.

As time went on, something about the snaps was bothering the makeup artist and she "couldn't put a finger on it."

An upset Alexandra expressed this to the photographer after putting raw images next to the edited photographs and being unimpressed by the photographer's sepia filter.

"What did she put on my lipstick, what blush am I wearing like what is on my eye, my skin, everything," Alexandra said about one of the images.

"One last example, this is the ocean. It looks like we got married in Seattle. What is that?" she added.

"I'm not discrediting her ability to capture a moment because that she was really good at, but it was the post edit that I was unhappy about."

Alexandra then described herself as looking like a "Simpsons character."





@alexandrajaye5 Wedding photographer horror experience. Story time. #legal #weddinghorrorstory #weddingstories #weddingphotography #weddingphotos #weddingphotographer #greenscreen #storytime





In the final instalment of her story, Alexandra says the photographer captured the day "beautifully," she just wasn't fond of the "post-production."

She added: "There are so many stunning moments. It's just the colouring and the editing on it that just washed everything out in a sense, and that's what I was unhappy with."

Despite turning the comments off for the clips, Alexandra has since taken it in good humour.

"The internet is a crazy place. Thank you for all the love & understanding of what happened to us. And to the haters, karma is a b," she captioned the clip that read: "When you shared your wedding photo experience and the internet either hates you or has your back.And now being named Sepia Bride."

@alexandrajaye5 The internet is a crazy place. Thank you for all the love & understanding of what happened to us. And to the haters, karma is a b. 🤍 #weddingphotographers #sepiabride #weddingtiktok









"This is how you own it," one fellow TikToker wrote, while another humoured: "Did she edit this TikTok too?"

Meanwhile, some jumped to the photographer's defence, writing: "You're dragging her unnecessarily."

