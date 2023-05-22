Have people forgotten how to skip? Yes, according to a viral TikTok challenge

With the invention of phones, gaming consoles and other devices that keep us inside, the wholesome days of playing outside carefree seem to be drifting further away.

So much so, that it appears some adults have forgotten how to skip. You know… the thing you used to do as kids around the playground, where you move forward hopping from one leg to another.

Thanks to many on TikTok recording their hilarious attempts to try and skip again, the activity is now trending on the platform.

What is the Skip Challenge that people are posting on TikTok?

Skipping has gone viral on TikTok thanks to multiple videos showing people’s failed attempts at trying it, with the hashtags #skipchallenge and #forgothowtoskip.

In the clips, typically a person is being filmed while having an attempt at doing it, with some hilarious results.

In one video that has been viewed over 5.3 million times, TikToker Trina Kay tested her son-in-law’s skipping skills and it didn’t go well.

@trinakaydesigns I asked my son-in-law if he remembered how to skip. Here is attempt #1.... #forgothowtoskip #howtoskip #growingupsucks





Rather than skip, the man appeared to do more of a prance, leaving Kay and many viewers of the clip in hysterics.

Another video that has been viewed 8.7 million times showed a TikToker’s manager bravely doing his failed skipping attempt in front of the whole office.

@nickelback_loves_u Thought this “forgot how to skip” trend was a joke. I was mistaken 😂. @Morris-Jenkins #forgothowtoskip #howtoskip #funnyvideos #trending #skipchallenge #fypシ





They captioned the clip: “Thought this ‘forgot how to skip’ trend was a joke. I was mistaken.”

According to the many failures posted on the platform, it appears we have lost our child-like joy. But, some are trying to recapture it by skipping for the first time in decades.

In the comments, one person wrote: “This is so funny. I just tried skipping for the first time in probably 30 years. It's not easy to do.”

