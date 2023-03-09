Snoop Dogg praises weather presenter for sneaking lyrics into forecast

A hilarious weatherman has gone viral for sneaking lyrics into his broadcasts – and has since captured the attention of Snoop Dogg.

Adam Krueger, Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston, has been hailed an "icon" by thousands for his unique on-screen challenges.

Earlier this week, Krueger accepted a fan's request to showcase lyrics from the rapper's single, 'Who Am I? (What's My Name)?'

During the broadcast, the weatherman kicked off by reciting "From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block," with a backdrop of Babe's Beach in Texas.

He then encouraged viewers to "follow me, follow me, follow me," while sharing his social media channels.

Another segment saw Krueger say: "We’re gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, ‘it’s like that, rat tat tat tat."

The weather report was soon brought to Snoop Dogg's attention, who took no time in sharing with his 80 million Instagram followers.

"Weather man on one," he wrote as the post caption, which was soon flooded with hundreds of comments praising Krueger.

"You have to give it to him, he was flowing," one wrote, with another saying it was the "best way" to start the day.

Meanwhile, a third encouraged the rapper to make a guest appearance, "Ah Snoop, you've got to do a weather report with him for the laugh," they wrote.

Krueger, who has been working with the station since 2020, has built up quite the following for himself, especially on TikTok.







@weatheradam Replying to @brittanipaquin @eminem “Without Me” in the weather? Challenge accepted! #eminem #withoutme #guesswhosback #weather #challenge #meteorologist #houston #texas #tx #smooth #funny #viral @cw39houston

One of his videos featuring Eminem lyrics has racked up over 5 million views and remains one of his most-watched videos on the platform.

