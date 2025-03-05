Girl reduced to tears at single dad's touching gesture for Mother's Day

A Thai father has received warm messages for his gesture to his adoptive daughter by turning up dressed as a mum for a Mother's Day event at school so she wouldn't feel left out.

In the heartwarming clip, Pratchaya Tadeebu can be seen wearing a dress and wig as he surprised his 15-year-old daughter Cream so that she wouldn't be alone for the Mother’s Day ceremony in school.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Cream can be seen bowing down to Tadeebu before hugging him tightly for his meaningful Mother’s Day gesture.

The clip has since gone viral with over 395,000 views, and a number of comments from people praising the father and sending messages of support to the father and daughter.

One person said: "What a great blessing for this relationship! you both deserve the best, best dad."

"My tears hmmm proud of you Best Dad to this kid," another person said.

Someone else added: "I finally see there's such thing called loving father."













After surprising his daughter, Tadeebu spoke to a local Thailand news outlet about why he decided to do this.

"Even though I am a single father and her stepfather, I always tell Cream that she is my daughter, and I love her like my own biological child,” he said.

“I will do my best as both father and mother in order to take care of my girl.”

He added that when the idea of dressing as a woman came up, he "felt no embarrassment at all," and added: "We always find ways to have fun together."

This article was originally published on 31 August 2023

