Hotel worker shares 8 things you should never do while staying in one

A hotel worker has taken to TikTok to lift the lid on hotel etiquette with eight pieces of useful advice when travelling.

In a clip that's racked up almost 300,000 views, TikToker @mamafromarkansas started by saying: "I work a front desk at a hotel and I’m gonna read off a list of things you should not do as someone who is coming to visit a hotel."

Some people may think they can check in a day after their reservation. However, according to the TikToker, the booking would have been marked as a "no-show" and the booking may no longer be available.

She then advised against booking with third parties including Expedia as if something were to go wrong, the hotel can't fix it as it is not directly booked through them. The content creator used the example of ordering food from apps such as DoorDash or Deliveroo, in that people are told to contact the app over any issues, not the restaurant itself.

The third bit of advice, which is a given, is to "not get mad at an employee because you booked the wrong dates."

She then emphasises that no means no, especiallywhen it comes to availability. "If you call and ask if we have availability on a certain date and we tell you no, please don’t ask four more times if I’m sure that we have availability," she said.

The fifth thing to never do is let children run wild at an event "while you're at the bar getting drunk."

Next up, the TikToker advised people to address any issues during the stay – and not after.

"Please do not leave the hotel if you’ve had issues, and you do not let us know, and then leave and give us a bad review. You did not give us an opportunity to fix your issues so why would you write a bad review?" she asked.

The hotel worker then said to check amenities before you book a hotel, don't just assume it's a given: "If you want free breakfast, maybe make sure that [the] hotel offers free breakfast."

Lastly, she urged people to "not be the person that thinks that policies do not apply to you," adding: "We have a 24-hour cancellation policy which means if you call the day of your reservation, you’re gonna get charged the late cancellation fee and at my property, it is for the entire rate for the first night. That is it. That is all."

