TikTok will be completely banned in Texas by next week

Texas governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas state agencies to "address vulnerabilities" that he claims TikTok presents – by banning the use of the popular platform.

"The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored," Abbott said in a statement.

"Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity," he added.

A nine-page plan, devised by DPS and the Department of Information Resources, was shared on Monday (6th February) as a blueprint for state agencies to create their own policy to support the plan.

They have until 15th February to formulate plans to ban TikTok downloads, as well as prohibit conducting state business on government or personal devices where TikTok is installed.

"It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans," he said.

The plan has also outlined similar requirements for the likes of the popular Chinese messenger app WeChat, the Russian cybersecurity software Kaspersky, and Huawei.

"We’re sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed TikTok bans—policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity—beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

Indy100 has contacted TikTok, WeChat, Kaspersky, and Huawei for comment.

