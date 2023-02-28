What is TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' make-up filter and why is it controversial?

There's a new TikTok filter making waves across the platform, famed for its super realistic appearance.

The 'Bold Glamour' applies a full face of makeup to TikTok users – but people are suggesting it's causing more damage than it's worth.

Generally, filters glitch and sometimes slip away from the face. In this case, it doesn't. The filter is so advanced that if TikTok didn't disclaim it was being used in videos, viewers wouldn't know any different.

In a viral video viewed over 4 million times, TikToker Joanna (@joannajkenny) urges people to not use the filter.

"I don't want to say this about myself but I actually look ugly when I take this filter off," she said, adding: "I've done a lot of work to unlearn that I owe prettiness to anyone."

She continued: "Here's a reminder for anyone who needs it, filtered skin is not a skin type."

Elsewhere on the app, people are slamming the filter for "eliminating every ounce of self confidence".

One man said he's facing a "confidence crisis" and insisted the filter should be banned.

"If you don't want to ruin your day, don't try it," @keifywithanf said, before adding: "I've now set a standard for myself that is unrealistic and I can't meet."

He joked: "I can't walk down the street with a filter on. If you see me uploading videos with this filter on, just mind your damn business."





Facial plastic surgeon in California, Dr Monica Kieu, chimed in and wrote: "Filters are fun, but they are NOT reality and we shouldn’t be comparing ourselves to them. But wow this one is good."





To see it for yourself, head to the app and click on the plus button. Here, you'll find 'Effects' in the bottom corner, then search 'Bold Glamour'.



Once applied, you can record your TikTok video.

You can also access it through other users who have used the filter by simply clicking on the filter's name at the bottom of their clip.

