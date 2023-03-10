The internet is full of different stories (both true and false), but there's one in particular that has had people talking.

The story of the so-called "Cold Moon Massacre," has been making rounds on Reddit and TikTok, where a tale is told about one woman being the sole survivor from the incident that is said to have taken place December last year.

Apparently, thirty three young men and women were murdered at a party on the night of December 7th 2022, with Angela Parsons being the sole survivor.

In the story, it's claimed Parsons then goes on to take her own life on January 6 near Spivey Point, and she left behind a note that simply said, “Don’t remove the bullet.”

The tale posted to the "two sentence horror" accounts on both social media platforms has sparked plenty of conversation in the comments as people debated over whether the story is real or not.

One person asked: "Is this real? Can someone please fill me in!"

"This is not true right? another questioned.

Someone else added: "So people really out in the world believing werewolves exist."

"Somebody has a great imagination and needs to write the whole book," a fourth person replied.

All in all, the story of the "Cold Moon Massacre," is not real.

It is actually based on a myth where the appearance of the full moon in the night's sky causes some humans transform into werewolves and go on a killing spree.

And so the note Angela left requesting the bullet that she killed herself with not to be removed, also references another myth that the only way to kill a werewolf is a silver bullet to the head.

So there you have it - perhaps this story would make for a good horror book or movie?

