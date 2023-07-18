TikTokers discussing 'lazy girl job' trend warn others not to brag about it

"Lazy Girl Job"is going viral on TikTok where people are opting for a stress-free work life, but at the same time TikTokers have warned others not to brag about having this kind of job.

The term was originally coined by Gabrielle Judge, in a video that already received over 12.2 million views where she expresses why "Lazy Girl Jobs" are better for a work life balance.



This is basically where you have a job that requires minimal effort, but you still reap maximum rewards.

“I’m a big fan of ‘lazy girl jobs’. There’s a lot of jobs out there where you could make $60,000 to $80,000, so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work,” Judge said in the video.

But now that this is trending and women are sharing TikTok's of their own lazy girl job, Judge has since warned people to stop posting about their job as she doesn't want them to get fired.

@gabrielle_judge The lazy girl job trend us here to stay in 2023. Its an accumulation or quiet quitting and your personal boundaries at work and work life balance. You can ask me how to fet a lazy girl job. You can tell me how much you hate your boss. Or how much you love your new job. I please advise you to be careful about posting about this trend as some people do not understand what you are talking about. And your employer can take it the wrong way. #toxicmanager #corporategreed #overworkedunderpaid #9to5

"Please stop posting about your Lazy Girl Job," Judge said as she explained she had a phone call with a big media outlet that was running a story on this topic who informed her that "people are getting into trouble," because they've said it's a lazy girl job.

Judge added: "[A] Lazy girl job does not mean that you're being lazy, it is no dig on women," and noted that a lazy girl job is having "so much work-life balance that you should feel as almost you're operating in a lazy state."

The reason why Judge posts on this subject is because she now doesn't have an employer, is no longer in a lazy girl job and instead works for herself full-time.

"I do not want you to feel any type of retaliation from your boss," she said. "I don't want you to get socially outcasted."

Meanwhile, TikToker @kevin.preston.white echoed similar concerns and urged people not to jeopardise their job for posting on social media, and described it as "corporate snitching" on yourself.

@kevin.preston.white Stop oversharing at your corporate job #greenscreen #stitch #careeradvice #corporatetiktok #corporatehumor #corporate #jobsearch

"Corporate jobs, let's face it, you're not doing something at all times for your, let's say, 8-hour shift," the TikToker said.

"There's going to be downtime. Don't get on the internet and tell on yourself."

Workplace wellbeing expert and CEO of Officeology, Adam Butler explained how lazy girl jobs can have negative connotations too.

"I do believe that the name of this new trend presents negative connotations. Just because employees are wanting easier job roles, does not make them necessarily lazy," he said.

"For instance, I see nothing wrong in workers wanting less stress and pressure when it comes to their working day, but I think we need to be careful that this does not become stereotyped as these people being ‘lazy’ or unskilled."

Butler believes this could lead to positions being generalised as ‘Lazy Girl Jobs," despite the role still requiring expertise and hard work to complete.

