Viral TikTok star Leah Smith passes away after long battle with cancer

Viral TikTok star Leah Smith who documented her cancer journey online has passed away at the age of 22.

Smith was from Woolton in Liverpool and gained almost half a million TikTok followers as she shared her experience of going through cancer treatment.

She was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease that affects the bones and soft tissue, called Ewing’s Sarcoma. It mainly affects young people, with most cases diagnosed in those between 10 and 20 years old.

Smith was formally diagnosed in October 2019, ten months after starting to complain of a backache.

Speaking in 2020, she explained: “I had really bad back pains for 10 months. It was constant then I lost all the feeling in my left leg and I knew something was most definitely wrong.”

On her TikTok page, Smith shared videos documenting her time in hospital and giving viewers frequent updates on her condition.

In recent weeks, updates have mainly come from Smith’s family and friends. On Sunday (10 March), her best friend Vikki issued an update explaining that Smith was on end-of-life care.

She wrote: “The main thing is that Leah is so peaceful now, she looks as beautiful as ever and we’re just grateful we can be at her bedside and hold her and to comfort her through it.”

On 11 March, a video was posted on her page by her boyfriend, Andrew, who shared the sad news that Smith had died that morning.





In the comments, thousands of viewers shared their condolences.

One person wrote; “Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out! She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace.”

Another said: “Been a silent follower for years wow I’m so sorry, rest in paradise beautiful I hope you’re finally at peace.”

“Rest in peace beautiful girl, sending all my love to your friends and family. My heart hurts,” someone commented.

