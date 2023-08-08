TikTok of 'riverboat brawler' sparks confusion about its legitimacy

A man claiming to have been involved in the viral Alabama riverboat brawl has spoken out but people are sceptical about his identity.

Footage of the brawl that took place at the Montgomery Riverfront Park in Alabama has swept social media sparking a whole host of memes.

The incident is believed to have started when a disagreement between a male, believed to be a riverboat dock worker, and two other men escalated.

An all-out brawl, involving multiple people, ensued and involved people using fold-up chairs as weapons and multiple people ending up in the water.

It had to be broken up by police and four arrest warrants are currently in place. The town’s mayor made a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mayor Steven L. Reed wrote: “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred.”

Now, a man claiming to have been involved in the fight has taken to TikTok to “speak out”, with the clip being viewed more than 10 million times.

In the video shared on the TikTok account @nov10scorpio a man could be seen with two black eyes and tissue stuffed up both of his nostrils.

Speaking to the camera, he said: “Well, turns out that 65-year-old man can really f**king throw ‘em.”





@nov10scorpio SPEAKS OUT !! #montgomery #alabama #riverboatbrawl #river #chair #boat #brawl #riverboatfight #dmpd

But, eagle-eyed TikTokers have disputed his involvement in the infamous Montgomery brawl, arguing that there were no older people involved.

One person commented: “That ain’t him fr?!? Y’all playin lol.”

Another said: “[There’s] no way this is actually him.”

“I’m not even sure this is the same guy. I feel like I’ve seen this before, I think it might be an older video,” one person theorised.

Someone else wrote: “I don’t think this is really one of them but it’s hilarious.”

