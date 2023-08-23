TikTok's pickle sweatshirt trend explained

Eating different flavoured pickles has been a popular trend on TikTok, and now pickle fans can share their love for the snack as a pickle jar sweatshirt has gone viral.

The cream sweatshirt has a design which features a variety of pickle brands (12 to be exact) such as Mt. Olive, B&G, and Grillo’s Pickles and more.

It was released by Bad Addiction Boutique (@badaddictionboutique) and the piece went viral thanks to a video by TikToker Taylor Olsen (@ttaylorolsen), who filmed herself sporting the item which received 5.6m views.

"Guys I did it. I bought the viral pickle sweatshirt," she wrote and added in the caption: "Pickle girls unite."





@ttaylorolsen i think yall tagged me in this sweatshirt 500 times. So yeah…i bought it. Pickle girls unite





While another video from Kay and Tay (@kayandtayofficial) of Tay surprising Kay with the pickle sweatshirt which has 3.1m views.

"I saw this sweatshirt popping up all over the internet and decided I should get it for Kay since she is so pickle obsessed," the post caption read.

@kayandtayofficial Backstory ::: Since Kay has gotten pregnant, she has been obsessed with pickles. 🥒 Other cravings have come and gone, but pickles have remained her favorite pregnancy snack! She goes through so many containers of this type of pickle. 😅 I saw this sweatshirt popping up all over the internet and decided I should get it for Kay since she is so pickle obsessed. I wasn’t sure how she would react to it, but knew that at the very least, we would get a laugh out of it. Well Kay loves it! She’s already trying on outfits that she can wear with the pickle shirt and is doing a whole fashion show for me right now! 😂 You may see her a lot more in this shirt! 😂 #kayandtayofficial #couples #relationships #pregnant

"I wasn’t sure how she would react to it, but knew that at the very least, we would get a laugh out of it. Well Kay loves it!"

For those interested in getting one themselves, the sweatshirt is available to buy via Bad Addiction Boutique (@badaddictionboutique) for $44 (£34).

