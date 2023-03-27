What does the TikTok slang 'Glazing' mean?

There's always a new term to learn from TikTok - and the word "glazing" is the latest one that's circulating on the social media platform.

While you may be familiar with other TikTok related terms such as 304, OBCD, and cheugy here's what "glazing," means and where the term originated from.

The world "glazing" means to hype and compliment someone in a way that is over-the-top and cringey.

The term and its description is comparable to a "kiss-ass" or a "suck-up,"

Similarly, Urban Dictionary shared its definition of "glazing" where the website said it's "when you are meatriding someone or sucking up to them."

Meanwhile, Know Your Meme says the word means " d***riding and means to over-compliment and over-hype someone to the point of being seen as inferior to them due to hyperbolically cringe adoration."

So how did this term become a thing online?

Well, according to Know Your Meme, the term "glazing" first surfaced in Discord in late 2021 as well as on Twitter but it became popular on Twitch when streamers with large followings such as Kai Cenat, xQc and Adin Ross began to use the word in 2022.

And that's why in 2023, people are hearing the word more.

Elsewhere, as well as new words popping up there are also different rules and superstitions that also go viral on TikTok such as the knife rule.

