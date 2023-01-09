The 'Ohio' TikTok meme explained

The US state of Ohio has become the topic of the viral TikTok meme "Only In Ohio."

But where did this joke on the Buckeye state come from?

It all stemmed from a meme called "Ohio vs The World," which gained traction in August 2016 on Tumblr and was centred around the fictitious unknown danger in the state and the state's quest for world dominance.

Someone on the platform posted an image of a bus stop with a digital screen that had the message "Ohio will be eliminated" displayed.

The post was reshared numerous times and put on other platforms like Reddit.

Now, people on TikTok and Twitter alike have reshared the previous trend and started to share their own memes that poked fun at the state.

One meme shared to TikTok was a video of what appeared to be a ride at an amusement park that swings people around with what seemed to be an extension chord contraption.

@lukes.coasters #fyp #lukescoasters #ride #rollercoaster #rollercoasterride #flatride #onlyinohio #ohio onlh in ohio bro 😂💀

Another meme showed someone about to enter a bathroom, but they had to step on something at the bottom which read "hands free" to open the door.

After stepping on the item a few times, the door didn't seem to open too much, so the person just turned the knob to enter instead.

Other memes on TikTok showed a comparison of normal cats to cats in Ohio who jokingly appear to hit the gym every day.

@daniele_guaitoli only in ohio😩 #ohio #cat #fyp

As for the Ohio memes that hit Twitter, people shared memes of someone with a microwave on their head and an accordion player hopping out of a refrigerator to play a tune.

Still, it's hard to say if these memes are actually from Ohio or another state or city. However, the only thing that's for sure is that these videos, jokes and memes are just for amusement.

