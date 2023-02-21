TikToker says made $20k from vending machine business with location 'hack'

A woman has shared a genius side hustle hack that reportedly made her $20,000 (£16,500).

Katrina (@katrinalouiseee) uses TikTok to share invaluable tips she swears by for her vending machine business.

One viral video, that racked up over three million views, saw the TikToker respond to a common assumption she is often faced with: "You can only make money with vending machines if you place them at venues like Amazon."

Katrina was quick to shut the claim down, instead offering some helpful advice: to place them in Honda car garages.

"Car dealerships are underrated like crazy, but it helped me make 20k," she wrote in the caption.

Fellow TikTokers thanked her for not gatekeeping her trade secret and went on to support her suggestion. "I work at a Honda dealership and all the vending machines in there stay sold out," one person said.

Another joked: "Because you be at the dealership FOREVER filling out all that dayum PAPERWORK."

When asked about the best place to shop for a good quality vending machine, Katrina responded with "Facebook".

Hundreds of viewers turned to the comments, with one writing: "I’d set it up at my apartment complex and let rent pay itself."

"Beverage machine too! Worked at a dealer and we would all fight for those monsters and Red Bulls," another chimed in.

In a separate video, Katrina advised hesitant people to not let fear get in the way of launching a vending machine business.

"You could be making $200 a day with high traffic locations," she wrote, "Stop procrastinating and make a list of 50 locations to call."

