32 of the best TikTok videos ever that prove it shouldn't be banned

People are talking about TikTok more than ever right now – and it’s all down to a landmark ruling in the US.

This week, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn’t sell.

The next step will see the bill considered by the Senate and then president Joe Biden, who has indicated that he would sign the bill. After that, ByteDance will have six months to divest from TikTok.

It comes following concerns that the video app’s ownership structure is a national security threat. Ultimately, it could mean that the app will be blocked in the US.

It’s big news for users of the platform, with a TikTok spokesperson said: “This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realise the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”

The news has made people return to some of their favourite videos ever posted on the platform – including one incredible thread on Twitter/X celebrating the best moments from TikTok over recent years.

Social media user @destroynectar posed the question: “What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?”

These are some of the hilarious responses, with people looking back at some of the best moments on the platform.





































































































































Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel