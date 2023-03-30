Is TikTok's 'hair theory' real? The viral test explained

TikTok has birthed some interesting trends in recent months, with cryptic codewords to disguise talking points to their desired audience.

By now, avid TikTokers would have seen the "hair theory" at least once, leaving many scratching their heads at the vague description.



While it sounds like yet another secret term following in the footsteps of "mascara" and "304", it's pretty much self-explanatory.

In one viral clip from user @lov3h8, the TikToker showcases a montage of herself donning a variety of hairstyles.

The premise behind the theory is that your hair can transform the way look and are perceived, which isn't a new concept at all as many hairdressers will tell you.

Of course, this isn't a scientific theory, but it seemingly has Gen-Z in a chokehold.

"So you’re telling me… All I need to do is part my hair differently and I’ll be instantly prettier," one person commented, while another wrote: "The hair theory is REAL."

It comes after the viral 'boyfriend air' theory made waves across the platform, once again, centred on female appearance.

"You walk in with your femininity, your feminine goddess energy, you’re in the presence of this male and then all of a sudden, it uglifies you," one TikTok user explained.

"Two seconds with my bf and suddenly I have no makeup on, my face is puffy and breaking out, I haven't showered in weeks and my hair looks like a creature has been living in it," another person claimed.

According to Know Your Meme, the term, that's racked up millions of views, defines "when you're with your boyfriend accentuates flaws in your physical appearance, for example, giving you messy hair, causing your skin to break out and ruining your makeup."





