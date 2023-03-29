A groom has come under fire on TikTok for his "red flag" wedding speech that included some explicit language about his sex life with his bride, and where at one point his mother attempted to intervene.

In a clip posted by wedding photographer Jonathan Pajak (@lenseculture) who filmed the vows, the groom named Michael warned at the start: "You’re not going to believe what he said in his vows."

To start off with, the groom gave a hint of what was to happen as he told the videographer he hopes he and his future bride “have a lot of sex."

Cut to the pair at altar, where the groom whispered to his bride “You’re screwed,” as he began his vows.

He noted how "only two things are required to keep [him] happy,” which involved his wife keeping his “belly full” and sleeping together.

"Though you’re amazing at half of it, we really need to get you some cooking lessons," he added, causing groans and laughter by those in attendance.

He then noted how there isn’t anyone he could love more than his wife, "unless [he] actually gets the chance to meet Margot Robbie."

The speech continued, peppered with sexual jokes where the bride Destiny can be seen giggling sheepishly as she covered her face with her vow script at one point.

Meanwhile, the groom's mum who was also the officiant interrupted at one point to give a stern "Michael" as a warning before she added at the end of his vows: "Being that I am his mom, I'll deal with him later.

“He is grounded. By all means,” she said, as the laughter from guests carried on.

Since the clip was posted, it has received 19.1m views, 3.3m likes and over 42,000 comments from people who slammed the groom for making the sexual jokes.

One person said: "I would be mortified if this was all said in front of our families."

"How did he say that in front of his mother??" another person asked.

A third added: "I'm not even kidding, I would have walked away from that altar."

"This is all red flags," a fourth person commented.

The bride, Destiny has since spoken out following the backlash her husband has received for his wedding vows.

In the comments section of the original video she wrote: "So I'm the bride and no this isn't a red flag," before sharing that she and Michael have been together for 10 years and decided to get married just before this milestone.

She then posted a video on her own TikTok under the user @destiny010513 captioned "sorry not sorry" where she noted that she's still married and defended her husband, saying that she "loved" his vows.

@destiny010513 so about the wedding vows that have gone viral on tictok🤣🤣🤣 sorry not sorry #foryoupage #weddingvow #haterswillbehaters #bride #wedding #itiswhatitis #happywifehappylife #comical #sorrynotsorry #sweetdreams

"So, if you’ve seen the vows on TikTok that have now gone viral, I’m that bride,” Destiny said at the start.

“So, with that being said, yes I’m happy, yes I’m still married, yes, I love my wedding, and there is nothing that I would have changed.

“I loved his vows. I loved my vows. I loved our wedding day. His vows showed a piece of his personality, which is the humour side, which is definitely Michael.”

Destiny detailed that she's known Michael since 2010 and the pair started dating in 2013, as she noted "he was like this then."

“So, I knew what I was getting myself into when we started dating and before we got married, considering we’ve been together 10 years now,” she said.

The bride then declared that she “knows” the critics are wrong about her and her husband’s relationship.

“I know you’re wrong because I actually know my relationship and I know myself and I know Michael.

"So, I’m sorry if you’re just not that happy with your life," she added.

"There’s never a dull moment in my relationship. I’m sorry if you don’t have the same. And if you don’t want the same, good for you, go find someone who you think you deserve or deserves you.”

But she also believes that her husband is “too good” for her and that she "said that then, when [she] met him, and will say that now".

