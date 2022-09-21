Margot Robbie reveals 'mortifying' effect leaked Barbie photos had

Margot Robbie has shared her reaction to leaked photos of the upcoming Barbie movie - and it's not great.

Snaps of Robbie alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds in jazzy lycra outfits were leaked as filming took place for the film, which comes out in 2023.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she said on The Tonight Show. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying."

She added that 'hundreds' of people were staring as they shot the scene.

