Tiktoker who cried over reality of first 9-5 job gets laid off

TikTok users are reflecting on an update to one of the biggest viral videos of 2023, after the woman who cried over the reality of her first 9-5 job told followers that she’d been laid off.

Social media user Brielle, who goes by the username brielleybelly123, previously endeared herself to TikTokers by venting about the frustrations that come with entering the world of work for the first time.

Brielle was overcome with emotion when she spoke about the sheer amount of time she spent commuting and her experiences in her first job since graduating at the age of 21.

She said while holding back tears at the time: “I know I’m probably just being so dramatic and annoying, but this is my first job, like, my first 9-5 job after college.”

@brielleybelly123 im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live

Brielle added: “I’m in person and I’m commuting in the city and it takes me f***ing forever to get there.”

“I don’t have time to do anything. I want to shower, eat my dinner, go to sleep — I don’t have time or energy to cook my dinner either,” she added at the time.

That was back in October, now Brielle has updated her followers and said she has now lost her job.

@brielleybelly123 can someone tell me im going to be okay !!!! feels like the world is ending i need a job immediatley i am feeling so lost rn like i moved for this...!?

Brielle said she had been let go from her position at a start-up as they "didn't have the workload or the bandwidth" to keep her on.

Writing in a statement (via Business Insider), Brielle made it clear that there were "no hard feelings” about the decision.

She also said that her boss had told her she’d done a good job during her time with the company.

