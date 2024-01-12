TikToker reveals her husband had an affair with her mother

Being cheated on isn't a pleasant experience for anyone, but one TikToker suffered more than most after she revealed how she discovered her husband was having an affair with her mother.

Laci Jane (@laci_jane), an interior designer from Indianapolis, opened up about the heartbreaking revelation in a series of viral videos which have since received more than 11.8 million views combined.

“This is the story about how I found out about my husband at the time and my mom having an affair,” she said at the beginning of the video but left their names out for privacy reasons.

For context, she explained how the affair happened 14 years ago and at that time she had just given birth to her daughter and was dealing with a lot of health issues.

“My mom was living with us, she was staying down in the basement,” she explained. “But after several months of this, she ended up renting a house that was like a block away from us…and my husband and her carpooled [to work] together.”

Laci noted how she had been "suspicious" about her mum's connection with her husband.

The TikToker added that she and her husband were "always arguing" which eventually led to them separating. He then moved into her mother's house down the street and the mum then moved into Laci's house to help with her newborn.

It was when the mother and daughter were living together that Laci was informed by her mother about her husband's behaviour.

“While she was living with me, we started to get close," she said. “She started telling me about all these times he was cheating on me with all of these different women.”

Although she promised not to ask her husband, Laci couldn't contain herself and needed answers as she remembered: "I got in my car, sped out of there and I went to go confront him."

“I said, ‘Hey, my mom said that you’ve been cheating on me this entire time,’" Laci recalled. “And he looked me square in the eyes and he said, ‘Well, why don’t she tell you what her and I have been doing.’"

With the cat out of the bag, heartbroken Laci returned home to interrogate her mother - who she noted was "just white" in fear as she realised the truth had come out.

“I got out of my car and said, ‘I need you to pack your bags and get the f*** out of my house,’" she said, but her mother denied the affair.

“In her state of panic, she said, ‘[Your grandmother] knew about all of this, and I’m gonna call her… you’ll see, you’ll see’".

Fed up with the lies, Laci simply replied: “You know what you’ve done."

Her mum would then admit to holding hands with her husband but continued to insist nothing more occurred, but this admission only led Laci to believe there was more to it.

What's more, the TikToker's grandparents were aware of the inappropriate behaviour between Laci's husband and mother but kept it from her.

“This entire time, my grandparents — who are like my world, who were there for me my entire life when no one else was — they knew that him and my mom were at least holding hands…and no one told me," she said.

The story took another tragic turn when Laci's remorseless mum tried to get her kicked out of her own house.

“She tried to take my house from me," she revealed. “As a now-single mom with failing health issues, with no job, no career, nothing.”

Since sharing her traumatic tale, Laci has been inundated with supportive messages from viewers and many also criticised her mother and husband's actions.

One person said: "Betrayal is the worst pain but this is the ultimate."

"How can a mother do this?! My mom looks at my husband like a son! I’m so sorry," another person wrote.

While someone else added: "This also happened to me with my ex-husband and mother. The betrayal is honestly indescribable. Hugs."

"How could a mother cross those lines!!!?? How! I’m so sorry," a fourth person commented.

