You might think the most stressful things on the cards this December are last-minute Christmas shopping and large family gatherings.

But, if you believe the word of a mysterious self-styled “time traveller from the year 2671”, life is about to get a whole lot more chaotic.

Apocalyptic weather events, secret underground communities and even the elixir of life await us in the coming weeks, according to Eno Alaric.

In a TikTok, which has racked up 2.3 million views in just one week, he claimed we should all brace for the following events, starting next Monday…

December 4

“A project known as ‘Extraction’ begins, where explorers find entire civilizations underground,” Alaric says.

“It is run by Elon Musk, and what they find is truly incredible, there are intelligent species smarter than humans.”

December 8

“A family of four megalodons are found at the bottom of the Mariana Trench,” he writes, referring to the giant shark species that became extinct millions of years ago.

“This discovery leads to many other extinct species to be found, like the sabre tooth tiger and pterodactyls."

Megalodons, pterodactyls and sabre-toothed tigers are all due to make a comeback, apparently (iStock)

December 19

“A new type of storm forms, called ‘Electric Hail’ where lightning and hail mix.

“It causes the hail to shock and burn everything it touches, the worst are third-degree burns.”

December 28

“Scientists discover a new fruit underground, it slows down ageing

“Known as ‘Astrum’, whoever eats this adds 200 years to their lifetime, and only five of them can be eaten per person.”

Well, at least it’s not all bad then, eh?

Though, we’re not sure we’d want to live another 1,000 years in a world blighted by electric hail and resurrected monsters.

Inevitably, these grand predictions have been met with ridicule by many, with a number insisting they’d rather just know when the latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game is going to be released.

Some pedants even pointed out that the megalodon was a shallow-water shark which wouldn’t have been able to adapt to the deep waters of the Mariana Trench (the deepest part of the ocean) in just a few million years.

And for anyone still needing reassurance that Alaric isn’t to be trusted, his previous outlandish claims have failed to pass.

On October 3, for example, an alien ship was due to fall to Earth during a large meteor shower, containing a “hostile species”.

“This alien escapes the pod as soon as it lands and begins to [wreak] havoc on large cities,” he said back in August.

Then, on November 6, the Sun was supposed to “let out an unknown energy” that would cause a new type of disease, leading people to “lose control of their minds and act similar to zombies’.”

All we can say is, our time-travelling friend has been sharing his apocalyptic accounts of the future since 2022, and we’re impressed with how much he’s come up with.

If nothing else, he’s created ample fodder for sci-fi fans.

