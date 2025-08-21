FPL Gameweek 2 preview: Every player you need in your squad

Don't panic, don't make knee-jerk reactions and, if things have gone well, don't rest on your laurels. A level head is needed to succeed in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and it can be all too easy to make decisions you'll regret.

The opening weekend of the Premier League season threw up some interesting storylines, such as Liverpool only just edging out Bournemouth, Sunderland smashing West Ham (with many having Hammers assets as alternatives) and Chelsea being held to a goalless draw with Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro among the most popular picks. Manchester City assets proved fruitful.

Gameweek 1 kicks off with West Ham hosting Chelsea on Friday (22 August) night, with kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline 90 minutes before that.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 2.

Sunderland's Dan Ballard was the top scorer in FPL GW1 with 17 points / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 2 goalkeeper picks

Arsenal's David Raya (£5.0m) looks a good option between the sticks for this Gameweek specifically, also keeping a clean sheet in the opener away at Manchester United, but could be risky as Arsenal have Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United in their next four after that.

Other strong alternatives with green Gameweeks and a kinder run of fixtures are Chelsea's Robert Sanchez (£5.0m), who also kept a clean sheet on opening day, and Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m). He conceded four at Anfield but the Cherries do not have a red fixture in their next eight.

Best Gameweek 2 defender picks

Sunderland's Dan Ballard (£4.6m) surprised pretty much everyone by being the top FPL GW1 point scorer and the Black Cats do not have a red fixture until Gameweek 9, meaning he could be a strong differential for managers.

Given how well Manchester City started at Wolves, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£6.0m) or Rico Lewis (£5.0m) could be strong options although City host Spurs this weekend. Arsenal assets come with same caveats mentioned above.

Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) or Reece James (£5.5m) could be strong picks for Chelsea at West Ham United with their kinder run after that. Bournemouth's defence could provide strong alternative options too.



Although Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) was sent off against Newcastle United, he's only got a one match ban, so if he's in your squad it might be best just rotating him out for this week. To note as well, Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong (£6.0m) who has been a popular pick has recently been ruled out until after the international break.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo bagged a brilliant brace at Anfield / Getty Images

Best Gameweek 2 midfielder picks

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (£8.5m) has been the most transferred out player but it may be worth sticking with him if he's in your team and you've budgeted for him. Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) only just bailed out FPL managers with him as captain very late on.

Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) is unsurprisingly the most transferred in and he looks an absolute steal at that price. Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.1m) is just behind in second and that may not be as surprising as you'd think looking at the Cherries' upcoming fixtures.

Again, with Chelsea's kinder run, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) is worth sticking with for now if he's in there. Spurs assets, including Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) who had a strong start, may be worth taking a look at ahead of Gameweek 3 if they're not in the squad already with a trip to the Etihad up next for Thomas Frank's side.

Best Gameweek 2 forward picks

It seems a number of managers were unsure if Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood (£7.6m) would be worth his price tag but with a brace in the 3-1 win over Brentford, many are deeming him to be so now. The Reds only have one red fixture in their next five too.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.0m) started strongly with a brace of his own but City have Spurs next. Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.5m) remains a risk because, as seen in the 0-0 stalemate with Crystal Palace, Liam Delap (£6.5m) came on in his place and had a decent chance to win the game at the death.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) has looked very good in pre-season and against Bournemouth and he's definitely one to consider even though the Reds have a tough couple of fixtures because he will get chances in this team.

With Bournemouth's kinder run, this opens Evanilson (£7.0m) up as an option.

Looking at budget options, Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda (£5.5m) could prove fruitful as he started and scored in the 3-0 win over West Ham.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.