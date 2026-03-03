Gen Z typically spend nine hours a day on their phones. It sounds high, but not particularly scary, until you realise that's approximately 136 days a year spent online.

For some, that's a frightening enough concept to ditch screen time altogether, and seek out new ways to recreate on the little things that supercharge our dopamine.

Their current activity of choice? Trinket trading.

It's something many of us will have engaged in growing up - whether that's trading Pokémon cards or Tamagotchis - and as more of us crave connection in a world powered by screen time, tat is officially back.

Trinket Trading Boxes have been popping up in cities all over the world in recent weeks, quite often overflowing with weird and wonderful objects for people to add to, and take from.

The contents of the small, metal boxes, which are often found fixed to lampposts or fences, can include anything from stickers, to collectible figures, to hair clips - think stuff you find lying around in a drawer, untouched for years.

Some people are even making their own crafts to add to the boxes for others to enjoy.

The unspoken rule? To take something from the trinket box, you should add an item of your own.

In fact, the boxes have proven so popular that some creators behind them have put out pleas for people to grab some more goodies, as they end up overflowing with trinkets.

Social media users are documenting their pilgrimage to find their nearest box, with half of the fun being tracking it down.

"I was seeing it in America and I thought it was really cool", says Meg (also known as @alottameg on TikTok), noting that previously running a charity shop opened her eyes to just how severe our overconsumption can be.

"We're just buying and buying and buying and then throwing away", the creator notes. "I like to collect things, lots of people like to collect things, and I think this is just a more ethical way to do it, especially now that charity shops are completely full."

Despite being active for less than a week, Meg's trinket trading box, set up outside London's Museum of Homelessness has triggered a new wave of self-confessed crap collectors proudly showing themselves off on social media, and gives people a chance to donate to the Museum's work.

"The other day there was a statue of a Yorkshire terrier placed on top so that was cool", she adds, telling us that she's since had to install three new shelves due to the sheer volume of trinkets being added to the collection - and an 'overflow' box has even been spotted.

Other quirky items trinket traders have brought along include dehydrated peas, Wallace and Gromit collectibles, and a PEZ sweet dispenser.

"People want to get offline and be part of a community but struggle to actually get out there and be part of a community", Meg tells us of why the trinket trade has become so popular. "Having a place that you can go that's out of the house and maybe meet new people, make new friends is very exciting for people."

Here are the locations of some Trinket Trading Boxes we've spotted online...

The Museum of Homelessness, London, UK





@alottameg The trinket trade box is here! Please go and trade some trinkets and donate to the museum! #trinket #london #homedecor #toys





Meole, Shrewsbury, UK









@izzygetsbusypage MINI TRINKET TRADE IS OPEN! 🩷 Take a trinket, leave a trinket! Tag me if you visit and make a video 💕 Location - 1 fairlawn Avenue, Meole village, Shrewsbury, SY3 9QQ #trinkets #trinkettradingbox #trinketbox #shrewsbury #trinkettrade

YAY! Tiny Shop, Orlando, Florida, USA





@lemonhearted TRINKET TRADE IN ORLANDO! After seeing trinket trade boxes in other cities like @phillytrinkettrove I had to make one for my city! It is outside of @yaytinyshop who so kindly let me put it here and she has donated trinkets as well. It’s simple: • Take a trinket - Leave a trinket! • Don’t leave garbage in it. • Don’t Steal all the trinkets. • Fully close when you’re done. I hope you all love it as much as I do! Address: 1211 N. Orange Ave.

Durham Cathedral, Durham, UK

@durham.cachedral trinket trading in the trinket trove! what3words///ankle.cycle.craft #spreadhappiness #thingstodo #trinkets #durhamcathedral

15th & South, Philadelphia, USA





Chestnuts Park, London, UK





BxArts Factory, New York, USA

@nyctrinkettrade We had just finished installing the @nyctrinkettrade Bronx Box, and then proceeded to break one of the latches on our Bronx trinket box… BUT thank goodness for artist having creative solutions (and crazy glue) as the latch is now repaired and we are LAUNCHED! Lesson is- please be careful when opening and closing the box to make sure nothing is preventing the box from closing. How it works: Take a trinket, leave a trinket. Tag us that you’ve been there! This location is right next to the BxArts Factory (which also has a free little library) and is ramp accessible. We want to keep this box alive and running, so please be kind to them within your community. There are going to be boxes - 1 in each borough…next stop…Manhattan! We will be officially adding this to the sidewalk joy map as well. #nycfree #bronxart #nyctrinkettrade #artexchange #communityarts





Lincoln, Nebraska, USA





@teexoxo222 TRINKET TRADE IN LINCOLN NEBRASKA!! Take a trinket, leave a trinket! Giving my trinkets a new home 🏠 💕#nebraska #trinkets #trinketbox #trinkettrade #recycle

Honor Oak Park, London, UK

@trinkettomb Who will be visiting this trinket box first? 📍 Honor Oak park 🩶💝 #trinketbox #londontrinkettrade #southeastlondon #trinketcore #london









