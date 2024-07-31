Travel experts issue warning about viral passport trend

Passport pictures are rarely all that flattering, so it’s not a great surprise that there’s a new viral trend of people going to special efforts to capture themselves in the best possible light.

However, experts are now warning against people following in the steps of people they’ve seen online as it could get you into a spot of bother the next time you travel.

Essentially, the trend involves people going a step further than usual to make sure they look their absolute best in the picture that ultimately ends up in their passport.

Whether that’s making a special effort with their make-up or organising professional-level photoshoots, TikTok users have been showing how they’ve gone above and beyond.

One of the content creators making videos on the subject is Amelia Marni, who posted a video with the text “POV: You want a hot passport pic”.

The clip sees her modelling in a photography studio, with a phone torch held above her head to help achieve the perfect lighting.

One of the comments from viewers read: “All fun and games until someone says you don’t look like your passport photo.”

And that, in a nutshell, is why experts are warning TikTok users looking to follow the trend.

There are no rules around looking a certain way in a passport picture or wearing makeup, it’s important that the picture gives an accurate representation of the person holding the passport – or it could lead to extra ID checks taking place.

Gemma Brown, Head of Product at Travel Republic said [via Dexerto ]: “It’s important to remember that the reason for a passport photo is to provide a clear and accurate visual identification of you.

“Most people do feel embarrassed of their ID images, however, they are a security measure to help prevent fraud, keep borders safe, and ensure easy recognition of travelers’ identity.”

She also warned that engaging the images used in passports could possibly “slow down the process of verification checks at the airport because you look too different in person from the photo at hand”.

