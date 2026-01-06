Why is everyone on TikTok talking about 365 buttons?

It's our first week into the New Year, and we're starting 2026 on TikTok with everyone's latest obsession - 365 buttons (really, that many).

But what are people doing with buttons, you may ask? Well, that's the entire point. Let me explain.

It all started with a TikTok where viewers were sharing all the ways they are preparing for 2026, whether that's picking up new hobbies or having a rebrand.

But one commenter, called Tamara (@flylikeadove), shared what she's doing and wrote, "I’m getting 365 buttons, one for each day because I want to do more stuff and I’m scared of time so I want to be more conscious of it."

This sparked confusion in the comments section as everyone was asking why Tamara chose buttons and what she was going to do with the buttons.

To which, Tamara responded, "Just to have to see how quick days pass and to remind myself that time passes, and I just have fun and to do a lot of stuff."

Right... however, this only prompted further bewilderment from commenters, and so Tamara had a sassy mic drop moment for the naysayers, telling them, "Hey, so it actually only has to make sense to me for me to do it, and I don’t feel like explaining it to anyone else."

That's them told.

Since then, Tamara's 365 buttons and her iconic comments have been taking over TikTok.

"POV: you made one comment and accidentally became a brat icon," TikToker @losangelesangelz posted, sharing the comments, which now have over 3.3 million views.





@losangelesangelz She keeps it humble tho #tamara #365buttons #fyp #buttons #foryou





Meanwhile, others are joining in on Tamara's 365 buttons mantra in their own way, like TikToker @anna.louuuise who shared a video of herself picking a button out of a jar and putting it in her pocket, and this has 1.9 million views.





@anna.louuuise Edit: I made this video with no bad intent! I thought the idea of carrying around buttons was so cute and silly so I thought I’d make a little video not to make fun of anyone, just thought it would be fun! Anyway… #365buttons









TikToker @kyberfilmers shared a clip of themselves sticking 365 buttons onto a long piece of tape and attaching it to her wall, and she wrote, "I got 365 buttons, one for each day because I'm scared of time and I want to be more conscious of it."









@kyberfilms 365 buttons, one for each day of the year #365buttons #newyears #tamara #niche





In particular, one quote from Tamara seems to have resonated with people, as they been taking it and resharing it as it has "changed their mindset."





@maddydotcom changed my mindset forever #365buttons





"I get it, " another TikToker said, resharing the remark.





@yvonnehaiden I get it #365buttons #niche #foryoupage









