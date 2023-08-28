How TikTok's 'silent walking' trend can help you

In a world where distractions are now at our fingertips, its easy to forget that many tasks pre-smartphones were done without some type of media in the background.

Now some are encouraging us to participate in “silent walking”. Yes, a centuries-old habit has been revamped and renamed into a TikTok trend, however it has its benefits.

A study published in PNASfound that “participants who went on a 90-min walk through a natural environment reported lower levels of rumination and showed reduced neural activity in an area of the brain linked to risk for mental illness compared with those who walked through an urban environment.”

The idea went viral after TikTok creator Mady Maio posted why she had started ‘silent walking’. Her nutritionist had advised het to take a 30-minute walk each day.

Talking of the effects it had on her she said that after a few minutes you can actually “hear yourself.” She then added, “The universe and your intuition comes to you through whispers.” If you are never alone with your thoughts and constantly have distractions “you’re going to miss the whispers” Maio explained.

This makes sense, especially when you consider that Buddhist monks regularly practice “walking meditation,” where the focus is on your body, feet, and the ground you’re walking on.

Silent walking can seem very intimidating, especially if you’ve not done it before. Without distractions, our minds can bring thoughts to the forefront that perhaps we’ve been trying to ignore and suppress.

However, the scary potential of having to face what you’ve been trying to run away from, is outweighed by the benefits. Constant stimulation isn’t good for the central nervous system, and may leave you perpetually in a fight-or-flight condition. Silent walks can have a calming affect on your body.

In order to resist temptations to put on some music or quickly check social media, it’s best to leave your smart devices at home.

So next time you decide to go for a walk, why not try a silent walk.

