Who is Sarah with the green couch?

Will the real Sarah please stand up?

Avid TikTokers have been in a chokehold over the past couple of days, desperate to know who Sarah is.



For the blissfully unaware, makeup artist S (@imtheproblem.its.me) shared a story online that has enticed over 22 million viewers from across the world.

She recalled her unpleasant experience with her brother's ex-girlfriend – also called Sarah, who hosted "lavish parties" at her "very swanky flat in Kensington."

The TikToker was invited to one and was asked to do Sarah and her "rich friends" makeup for free. S noted that she wasn't too fussed about payment as she wanted to build her portfolio.

They all headed out for a night out – which wasn't S' "cup of tea" – so she headed back to Sarah's flat where she respectfully went to sleep on the green couch, rather than taking one of the rooms.

"Around 4am they all come in," S told viewers. "Sarah started to scream. She's not happy I'm sleeping on her sofa – her ugly green sofa."

S claimed that Sarah yelled at her, saying that the sofa was more expensive than her car, before demanding that the makeup artist go to her room.

"She literally spoke to me like I was a seven-year-old child," S continued. "To be honest, I would've gone to the bedroom in the first place, but I thought it would be more polite to sleep on the sofa."





@imtheproblem.its.me Sorry sarah you had to go. #fypシ #foryou #fyp #storytime





Sarah later apologised because she had one too many – but the story didn't stop there.

In later events, S and her partner were invited to a meal by her brother costing £1,000. S politely declined due to the excessive cost, but the brother said he would cover it.

At the restaurant, S' partner and brother headed outside, leaving S and Sarah alone.

"The drunker [Sarah] was getting, the meaner she was getting," she said. "I get my phone out because I want to look busy, I don't want to speak to this woman."

Sarah asked for the bill and looked directly at S and said: "Your half is a thousand pounds."

"The boys are nowhere to be seen, I have no signal because this restaurant is in the middle of nowhere," S continued as she reluctantly pulled out her cash and credit card.

The TikToker's clip has since been inundated with thousands of comments, with people on the search for 'Sarah with the green couch.'

However, the buzz all became too much for S as she didn't expect her storytime to turn into an internet sensation.

In a follow-up clip, she called an "emergency Cobra meeting" to stop the search.





"It was ten years ago, and I know I used some emotive language which, in hindsight, incited a riot," she joked. "And for that, I'm genuinely sorry."

"Please stop trying to find Sarah," she said. "And stop tagging in innocent Sarahs."

