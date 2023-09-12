Woman accidentally swallows AirPod after mistaking it for a vitamin

A woman had an unfortunate mix-up when she wanted to take her vitamins, only to realise that she had swallowed one of her AirPods.

TikToker Tanna Barker (@annasellsutah) from Utah explained how she managed the mishap in a viral clip.

"I'm gonna be very vulnerable right now. I had a situation happened this morning that I'm still dealing with," she began.

"And so this morning I was on my walk and I ran into a friend of mine, and I haven't seen her for a year.

"She was filling me in on her life. And it's been very, very busy and full and a lot went on actually.

"And halfway through the through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins."









"I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck," she added, not realising that it wasn't the vitamins she had taken.

"So I guzzled my water, kept on going said to go by Kathleen and went to go get my AirPod. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPod.

"So I have now called a lot of people, doctors and friends of mine, and they all suggested the same thing. So I'm gonna go along with what they suggested. I don't know if anybody has ever done that. It's embarrassing.

"But I did it, and we'll see what happens. I'm going to follow the advice of professionals.

Though Tanna did note that she at least didn't swallow both of the earbuds: "There's a bonus, I still have my right AirPod."

Well, she still has a left AirPod, it's just in her stomach...

Since sharing her mistake, Tanna's video has gone viral with 2.4 million views, and plenty of comments from people who saw the funny side to the story.

One person said: "When you get it back, it will be an ipood."

"I’m just imagining your friend watching you casually eat your AirPod," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Question: if you play music can you hear it from your stomach?"

"I work in an ER and I’ve seen this more than once it’s ok," a fourth person commented.

