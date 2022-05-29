A woman has gone viral after sharing the shocking and bloody discovery that she made on her wedding day during her first dance with her new husband.

Madalyn Wise, from Queensland, Australia has racked up more than 16 million views at the time of writing with her video that's captioned: "There’s always something that doesn’t go quite right at your wedding, right?"

The short clip starts with a professional video of her dancing with her partner on their wedding day but she was quickly pulled off the dancefloor by her mother-in-law who alerted her to something that needed addressing immediately.

The video then abruptly cuts to a photograph which looks like something from a horror movie as her dress and the back of one of her legs was now covered with blood.

The TikTok then cuts again to reveal the culprit of this bloody mess: a leech! The nasty little critter was soon removed and the video ends with an image of Wise's wound being attended to.

@madalyn.wise There’s always something that doesn’t go quite right at your wedding, right? 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #leech #weddingtiktok #wedding #weddingnightmare #foryoupage #fyp #ohno









After her video went viral, Wise posted a follow up to explain exactly what happened. She had her partner got married in Summergrove Estate in the NSW Hinterlands, which in the weeks leading up to her wedding in April 2021, had received a lot of rain.

She adds that on the day they took pictures with the wedding photographer which involved them walking through some "long, sludgy grass" which is likely where the leech latched on to her. However, what we didn't see in the first clip was that there were in fact three leeches.

Wise says: "The really, really fat one was the one that was in my knee pit. And it would have been there for like three hours."





@madalyn.wise Okay here you go! Here is the Leech story time 😂 sorry if it’s not very good I am super new to TikTok pls don’t be mean… #leech #weddingstorytime





"The fat one that was in my video had actually filled up with blood and dropped off my leg on the dancefloor, which is why so much blood started to come out of my dress,” she said.

"It was [on my leg] from the photoshoot in the afternoon until our first dance. So it was literally on me throughout my whole reception – through dinner and the speeches.”

Wise continued by saying that the groom was completely unaware of what was initially going on but like a true gent didn't leave her side until the "shocking" ordeal was over.

Wise added that she feared that she had got an early period, brought on by the stress of her having to delay the wedding because of Covid but admitted that she actually laughed when she found out it was a leech.

Thankfully, leeches are relatively harmless, apart from the blood, and no other guests at the wedding were attacked by the bloodsuckers.

TikTok users commenting on the video have been predictably shocked. One person wrote: "Every day I open tiktok and just get another reason to not visit Australia"

Another said: "New fear unlocked. Australia looks beautiful but it’s things like this that make me not want to go."

A third added: "Australia is definitely a no going zone for me."

