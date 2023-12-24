The hangover solutions to deal with your drinking this Christmas

‘Tis the season to wake up with a pounding headache and regret that you had last night’s extra shot of Baileys.

In fact, a DrinkAware survey found that 61 per cent of those that drink admit to over-indulging on alcohol during the festive season. That’s a lot of hangovers.

‘Cures’ to your post-drinking woes have been around for a long time (spoiler alert: The only real ‘cure’ is ditching the booze), but products claiming to be preventatives, or at least help ease the symptoms, are becoming more prominent than ever.

While we don’t recommend going so wild you can’t remember a thing, we have taken the liberty of trying some of the most popular methods to ease the suffering…

Rehydration sachets





You probably best know rehydration sachets from having a period of sickness and needing to feel alive again, however, some people say the concept (rehydration through a mixture of water, glucose, sodium, and potassium) can work a treat on hangovers too. It makes sense. Dehydration is only going to make you feel worse. But, you have to remember to do it before you go to bed to feel its full effect. That faux blackcurrant flavour isn’t going to taste too great in the morning either.

Myrkl





Mykrl has become somewhat of a word-of-mouth sensation, and if you know someone who’s tried it - well - you already know, because they’ve told you to get it too. It markets itself as a gut-boosting supplement for ‘sociable’ people. It involves taking one capsule around 12 hours before consuming alcohol, and another two hours before, giving your gut a chance to adjust to the acid levels it’s about to endure from your double vodka soda.

The brand also claims it has the ability to break down up to 70 percent of alcohol within 60 minutes after consumption. The reviews even suggest that so long as you don’t overdo things, it can even help you wake up feeling fresh, and at £2 per dose, it’s a small price to pay not to waste a Sunday in bed.

Coconut water





Coconut water is great for its day-to-day health benefits anyway, but as it’s naturally isotonic, it could also be a winner for a hangover. It means you’ll be rehydrated quicker, and pumping your body with pure goodness straight from the earth. Plus it has less sodium, sugar, and calories than the likes of an energy drink.

IV infusions





Get A Drip

On the slightly more upmarket side of hangover banishers, stores offering IV drips (administered by nurses, of course) are popping up all over. You can expect to pay up to £150 per bag, and can often tailor the vitamins in it to suit your purpose (yes, they have hangover-specific ones). It’ll also take up an hour of your time, and can take a couple of hours to work, so perhaps don’t risk it if you’re feeling nauseous. However, its effects go far beyond the day you get it, and it can be a great top-up of good vitamins for the weeks ahead.

Blowfish

Things That Glow



FDA-recognised Blowfish has become a hit in the States and ‘guaranteed’ to make you feel better within 15 minutes. You need to dissolve two of their lemon tablets in water as soon as you wake up, and they contain the likes of Dihydromyricetin (DHM), a liver-supporting herb with roots in ancient medicine, along with amino acids and other energy-boosting vitamins. Will it reverse the feeling of regret? Probably not, but it’ll certainly help in the short-term.



