People aren't buying Tucker Carlson's new conspiracy about the QAnon shaman

“These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers,” Tucker Carlson said on Monday night’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In an attempt to change the narrative around the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and the so-called QAnon shaman, Carlson aired never-before-seen security footage from 6 January 2021.

Carlson revealed on his show that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy granted him access to 40,000+ hours of footage from the insurrection.

After reviewing the footage, Carlson said he’s come to the conclusion that January 6th was “neither an insurrection nor deadly” and said the reputation of Jacob Chansley also known as the QAnon shaman was inaccurate.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Chansley, who became the face of the insurrection thanks to his unique outfit which consisted of a bison headdress, red, white, and blue war-like face paint, and a spear, is currently serving jail time for obstructing an official proceeding.

But Carlson believes Chansley was wrongfully portrayed.

In select footage shown on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson claims Capitol police “helped” Chansley by trying to open locked doors for him and “acted as his tour guides.”

“Who are the violent extremists here? Not Jacob Chansley,” Carlson said.

The footage shows Chansley walking alongside Capitol police throughout the building, although there is no audio.

People on Twitter disputed Carlson’s narrative, saying the videos were cherry-picked and Chansley already admitted guilt.

Carlson has disputed the violence of January 6th for years. In 2021, he released a three-part series called Patriot Purge which spread conspiracy theories about the insurrection being a possible false flag.

He continued to spread that theory on his Monday night show saying the footage makes the day appear “coordinated” and “very little about January 6th was organised or violent.”

Court documents indicate Capitol police attempted to engage with Chansley and remove him from the area multiple times.

But Chansley disobeyed orders and ran up to the Senate floor, Capitol police apparently followed him.

Carlson questioned why police did not arrest Chansley as he walked through the Capitol building. However, in January 6 testimony, several officers explained they were afraid of angering the mob further because they were outnumbered.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.