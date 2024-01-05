The Traitors’ Diane becomes an instant meme with a single glance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Traitors series two.

Hit reality TV show The Traitors(essentially a dramatised version of murder mystery games such as Werewolf, Mafia and Among Us) has returned for its second UK series, and social media is already awash with memes and reactions to the latest twists and turns from the show, presented by Claudia Winkleman.

Wednesday’s opening episode saw telecoms manager Paul, events co-ordinator Ash and army engineer Harry made the first three Traitors, while Thursday’s episode revealed vet Miles was recruited as the fourth and final Traitor, retired shop owner Aubrey was the group’s first murder, and volunteer business mentor Sonja was the first to be banished from the castle.

With every episode ending on a cliffhanger, Thursday’s edition concluded with the quartet debating whether to murder apprentice economist Kyra, ex-soldier Jonny, or illustrator Meg.

Meanwhile, suspicions are already rising amid the Faithfuls, with retired teacher Diane becoming an instant favourite amongst fans for making her views pretty clear on who she thinks the Traitors are:

She also raised eyebrows among her fellow contestants after she shouted “yes” at Sonja – a Faithful – being banished instead of a Traitor, and those watching at home have noticed she was suspicious of chess coach Anthony over something which happened before the Traitors were even chosen.

Much like the very first UK series, the contestants were asked to organise themselves into a line from the person most likely to win, to the individual least likely to win, with the two at the very end ‘eliminated’ from the show (only to return later).

In this series, Diane was left cheesed off and claimed Anthony did not let her get past him to nestle herself in the middle.

And while Sonja’s time on the show was short-lived, viewers loved her energy:

The drama continues with the last episode of the week airing on BBC One on Friday at 9pm, before being broadcast every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Alternatively, if you can’t wait until this evening, the first three episodes are already available on BBC iPlayer.

