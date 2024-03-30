Woman sparks debate after wearing her own wedding dress to friend's wedding

A woman has been defended online after sharing her experience of attending a friend’s wedding in the dress she wore to her own wedding.

Urging people to “read the whole story before jumping to conclusions”, the unnamed woman posted in the popular “Am I the A******?” thread.

While it’s considered taboo to wear white at another person’s wedding – and wearing a conventional wedding dress is a complete no-no – the woman explained that she had actually been wearing the blue dress she got married in two years before her friend’s wedding.

She wrote: “I (20F) married my husband two years ago. We aren’t rich and don’t care that much about weddings, so I wore my prom dress to my wedding. It’s not a super fancy dress or anything, it’s basically a long sequin dress in deep dark blue with one sleeve.”

The woman added: “My friend Ciara (22F) was attending my wedding. Since the wedding, I wore it on a few occasions because it’s basically the only one fancy dress I own.”

She went on to say that “the wedding color scheme was dark blue and she requested fancy attire”, and she decided to wear the dress again because she “didn’t feel like wasting money on another fancy dress that I wouldn’t ever wear again”.

“So I showed up at her wedding in my dark blue sequin dress. It wasn’t standing out or anything, most of the guests were wearing even more fancier dresses. However, when Ciara saw me, she lost it.”

The post continued: “She yelled at me in front of all the guests, in front of her husband and my husband, saying that what I did was horrible and that no one shows up at a wedding in a wedding dress. I tried to reason with her, saying that the dress isn’t a wedding dress, it’s the only fancy piece of clothing I own, I wore it to multiple occasions before and after my wedding. She didn’t listen and kept yelling at me to the point her bridesmaids and her husband started trying to calm her down. She also said a bunch of unsavoury names to me.

“I was very upset with the drama and decided to leave with my husband. Then I started getting texts from Ciara, who blamed me for upstaging her on her wedding day, for driving a wedge between her and her husband since he said that she overreacted massively and upset her friend over a dress. I decided to ignore them because I think she is being unreasonable, but a part of me thinks that I was an AH because I wore the dress to my own wedding.”

The idea of wearing a wedding dress to another person’s wedding, taken without context, might seem like a bad move – but people were full of support for the woman after reading the post.

One person wrote in the comments section: “Anyone reading the headline would have their finger straight on the Y...

“In this circumstance however, it was absolutely ok to wear that dress & she ruined her own wedding as well as shouting at you for no reason. Even her husband thinks she's an AH from the sound of things.

“I suspect she's not only lost you as a friend but her husband is likely to lawyer up soon. She sounds like she'd be a nightmare to live with.”

Another comment read: “Had the bride not been at your wedding, she would never have known it was a ‘wedding dress’ NTA, and I hope things can be mended with your friend.

“Exactly. If I were her husband, I would be so embarrassed to see her act like this.”

Another said: “You didn't wear a wedding dress to your own wedding. It was a prom dress.

“So your friend ruined her own wedding because you wore your prom dress to her wedding.”

