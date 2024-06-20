Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd responds after being spotted at Scotland Euro 2024 match

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd confirmed his attendance at the Scotland v Switzerland Euro 2024 game after giving fans a double take.

On Wednesday (19 June), Scotland secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland with Manchester United's Scott McTominay opening the scoring before Xerdan Shaqiri levelled the scores with a stunning long-range effort.

However, attention soon turned to a sighting of writer and comedian Gadd when BBC footage seemingly caught a glimpse of him at the game.

One X/Twitter user wrote: "Swear I just saw Richard Gadd on the Scotland v Switzerland game?"



"Swear I’ve just seen Richard Gadd in the Scotland end," another added.

"They just showed Richard Gadd in the Scotland end," a third wrote, before adding the show's famed slogan: "Sent from my iphon."

"Looks like Richard Gadd living his best life," another penned.

Gadd later turned to his Instagram to confirm his attendance at the game. Alongside a snap of him in the crowd, he wrote: "Yes, it was me. What a game! Proud of the @scotlandnationalteam tonight."





It comes after Netflix hit back at Fiona Harvey's $50 million (£39 million) lawsuit.

Harvey, who identified as the 'real Martha', appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored last month where she denied all wrongdoing depicted in the hit show.

Netflix remained silent. But, since Harvey filed her lawsuit, a spokesperson said: "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story."

Fiona's US legal representative Richard Roth recently opened up to Morgan about the lawsuit and why he opted to take on the case.



Roth said: "I think there's probably three reasons. Obviously, I'm in the business of making money and I think there's a lot of money to be made here. I think the second reason is that it is really just reprehensible when someone says something's ‘a true story’… And if Netflix is going to say this is a true story, then it better well be true."

