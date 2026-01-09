Zohran Mamdani calls ICE shooting 'murder'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the Minneapolis ICE shooting “murder” during an interview on CNN following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal immigration operation.

Mamdani said an ICE agent’s actions, captured on video and widely shared online, amounted to an unjustified killing, framing it as part of a broader pattern of cruelty by immigration authorities.

Meanwhile, protests have taken place across the US in response to the killing in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators gathered in several cities on Thursday evening, including Austin, Boston, Minneapolis, and New York City to express their outrage after Good, a poet and mother-of-three, was fatally shot behind the wheel of her car during an altercation with immigration officers.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.