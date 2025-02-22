MrBeast hits back as terrible Rotten Tomatoes score for Beast Games

MrBeast wants people to know that he’s not happy about the score Beast Games has on Rotten Tomatoes, and not for the first time he’s spoken out about it.

The show saw 1,000 contestants taking part in an attempt to win a $5 million cash prize which Donaldson claims is “largest grand prize in entertainment history”.

The first two episodes of gameshow presented by the YouTuber and businessman - real name Jimmy Donaldson - launched on December 19 last year with weekly episodes being released up until February 13.

Donaldson previously took issue with the negative reaction among critics, with a Tomatometer score of just 13 per cent.

Now, he’s spoken out again in an episode of Dexerto’s Clickbaited.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“The critics score is based off of eight critics,” Donaldson said. “So when people reference the critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, you’re literally just referencing eight people. Whereas, when you look at our Popcorn score, which is probably over 10,000 reviews, it’s 90 per cent, 9/10.”

“Most of the reviews came in right when the show dropped, so I don’t think they watched the show, and just rated it one star,” he added.

Admitting one thing, he also said: “Not everyone is going to like the show. If someone objectively watches all ten episodes and they say it’s terrible, then that’s their opinion, and all I would ask is like, ‘hey, can you tell me why, and I’ll work to improve it in the future.’

“At the end of the day, I’m making the show to entertain the audience, not eight random critics.”

Earlier this year, Donaldson took to Twitter/X and wrote: "Audiences rated Beast Games 90% but 8 critics rated it 13%.. why the large gap.”

Meanwhile, YouTuber MrBeast recently responded to “MrBroke” jibes after reportedly being seen flying in economy .

Donaldson is a content creator most known for his philanthropic giveaway YouTube videos where he gives out expensive items like cars and houses to members of the public





Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings