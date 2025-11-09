Everything we know about MrBeast's new theme park 'Beast Land'

MrBeast may be one of the world’s most subscribed YouTubers, but his ventures extend far beyond YouTube.

The creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has already launched a number of successful businesses, including his snack brand Feastables, his toy line MrBeast Lab, and the lunch packs brand Lunchly.

He’s also behind the Amazon Prime show Beast Games – and now he’s somewhat bringing that concept to life in Saudi Arabia.

On 13 November, MrBeast will officially open the gates to Beast Land, described as a “first of its kind” destination inspired by his viral online challenges.

Alongside classic theme park rides, Beast Land will feature mini games, immersive challenges, the “world’s largest prize wall”, and a string of dining zones.

Among the main attractions is Tower Siege, where visitors launch balls from real catapults into 60-foot tubes to score points. Drop Zone sees six players standing on trap doors, with the slowest competitor dropped until only one remains.





In Dungeon Escape, guests navigate a maze in a test of speed and strategy, while Airmail combines zip lines with precision targeting, requiring players to drop weighted bags onto a target below.

When asked why he chose to launch the park in Saudi Arabia, Donaldson explained: “Middle of the world because a majority of my audience is outside America and we have a big Middle Eastern fan base. Wanted to give them a chance to participate!”

Tickets reportedly start at $7 for general admission without games or challenges, $25 for ‘Beast Mode’ access including games, experiences and three rides, and ‘Beast Mode +’ for full access to all rides, competitive zones, challenges, and the prize wall.

Beast Land will open from 13 November to 27 December, from 4pm to 12am.

