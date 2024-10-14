The Big Bang Theory creator responds to Kaley Cuoco's sex scene claims

The Big Bang Theory is an iconic American sitcom and it seems some of the 'sex' scenes in them caused a bit of a stir among cast members.

Aspiring actress who works as a waitress Penny, played by Kayley Cuoco, moves into an apartment in Pasadena, California across the hall from socially awkward physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and their worlds collide.

It also follows what happens with Sheldon and Leonard's friends, Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), with Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) featuring too.

The sitcom had a whopping 12 seasons with a total of 279 episodes which ran from 2007 to 2019.

But Cuoco revealed there was some controversy surrounding the so-called 'sex' scenes she filmed with Galecki.

In all honesty, the scenes in any episode went as far as two characters lying in bed together afterwards but Cuoco and Galecki dated in real life between 2008 and 2010 before maintaining a close friendship.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco dated in real life between 2008 and 2010

During an interview on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard in 2020, Cuoco said: "When we broke up, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute but I remember those weeks that Chuck (Lorre, who co-created The Big Bang Theory) had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second.

“Johnny and I talk about it and I think he did that on purpose - just to f*** with us. If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.”

Lorre responded to the claims in The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, a book by Jessica Radloff.

He said: "No. Not at all. Making a good show has no room for f***ing with anybody. There's no 'let's mess with Kaley and Johnny'.

"The goal was to make a great show and make every minute of every episode count. And that was the only goal. We don't have that kind of freedom to risk a TV series that you put your heart and soul into to mess with somebody's head.

“I think that's charming they think we had the mental capacity to mess with them. Penny and Leonard having difficulty sustaining a relationship was one of the reasons to keep watching - to see if they could make it.

"You were rooting for them to find happiness."

Galecki responded in the book after hearing what Lorre had to say and said: "I guess that was pretty egotistical of us to think that. We were reading into things a little too much. I'm going to sleep a little easier tonight."

