Black Mirror's darkest new episode has a chilling double meaning

SPOILERS AHEAD

Fans of Black Mirror are reeling at episode 2, season 6, Loch Henry.

The episode, widely described as "chilling" by people on social media sees two film students, couple Pia and Davis, played by Myha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin make a true crime documentary about historic murders that took place in Davis's hometown, Loch Henry, in Scotland.

Things take a turn, however, when it is revealed that Davis's mother, Janet was involved in the murders with her late husband.

She even filmed herself torturing and killing her victims, all while wearing a red masquerade mask.

Pia ends up kicking the bucket in the episode, but Davis survives and uses Janet's footage to make the documentary he was making with Pia.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At the end, he even wins an award for best factual series at the BAFTAs. His award, of course, is a mask. Not too dissimilar from his murdering mother's mask, in a way.

Speaking to the press about Loch Henry, episode star's Herrold and Blenkin were quizzed about the double meaning of the mask at the end.

Commenting on the similarities, Herrold said: “Good catch” while Blenkin said: “Yes, I think you’re absolutely right."

He explained: "There’s a thread there about the stories that we tell other people about who we are, and my mum’s character in the show, this story she’s been telling herself about who she is. That’s all in there, masks and all that kind of thing – there’s absolutely a connection there.”

Reacting to the episode, people came through with their memes and thoughts on Twitter:

The latest series of Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now. If you dare.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.