Bridgerton star reveals sweet Easter egg fans might not have spotted

With the release of Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2, we finally get to see the heartwarming conclusion of Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love story.

*Spoiler ahead if you have watched the new season already*

We see the couple overcome their obstacle of being from different classes (Sophie, a maid, and Benedict, a gentleman), and can finally be together in the open, with the post-credits scene of the finale episode showing their wedding day.

The scene is set at My Cottage, where their romance first blossomed - and Thompson has revealed a certain part of Benedict's wedding outfit pays tribute to a heartwarming moment from this time.

“I wear a little pin in my necktie, and it has a tiny kite painted on it,” he explained on the Bridgerton: The Official Podcast.

Viewers will know that this is a reference back to a sweet moment shared between Benedict and Sophie during their time at My Cottage, where they flew a kite together, forgetting about the societal expectations of the outside world.

He added, “It’s an amazing costume design, in terms of their story, because it feels like it really sums them up in a way."

Eagled-eyed viewers who spotted the cute Easter egg have been sharing their reactions on social media.

One person wrote, "The kite pin on Benedict’s wedding suit as an homage to Benophie’s time at My Cottage I cried."

"I’m not getting over Benophie’s wedding anytime soon. Benedict’s kite pin makes everything even more adorable," a second person said.









A third person added, "Oh this is a lovely touch from the costume team."

"In his love confession, he said, 'you're not that kite in my study,' but deciding to mend the kite for Sophie was the very first step he took to stop procrastinating and complete things he had been planning for a long time. She brought him life, motivation and purpose. So important," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Bridgerton star reveals she suffered health issue after steamy scene, and The first reviews of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 are in.

