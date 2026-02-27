Make sure you don't miss this extra scene in Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2

The second part of Bridgerton season 4 dropped on February 26, with viewers excited to see the rest of Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story unfold.

*Spoilers ahead for the rest of season 4*

In the four episodes that have dropped, we see Benedict and Sophie are able to overcome the obstacles of their social class (Benedict being a gentleman and Sophie being a maid and illegitimate daughter), and Sophie's scheming stepmother, Lady Araminta Gun.

Plus, there were plenty of revelations, such as Benedict finding out Sophie is the Lady in Silver, Sophie learning of her father Lord Penwood’s secret will and discovering her stepmother has been stealing her inheritance.

But when all is said and done, the Bridgertons legitimise Sophie by introducing her to the Queen as Miss Sophie Gun, the late Lord Penwood’s cousin’s daughter.

So Benedict and Sophie get their happy ending, with him popping the question - we love to see it!

Did you watch the post-credits scene?

L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 408 of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

You might have thought this was the end of the episode, but not quite...

If you keep watching past the initial credits, another scene will begin as we're back at My Cottage for Benedict and Sophie's wedding.

The location of My Cottage, Benedict's countryside home, is particularly poignant given that it is where the couple's relationship developed as Sophie nursed Benedict back to health.

We also see that the guest list represents all of the people closest to the couple with the Bridgertons - Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Kate (Simone Ashley), Colin (Luke Newton), Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston), and of course the eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as best man.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 408 of Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

There is also Sophie's family with her stepsister, Posy (Isabella Wei) and her chosen family from her time as a maid, such as the Crabtrees, the Penwood House staff, and the Bridgerton House staff.

"Never listen to me again," Anthony quipped to Benedict, referring to the previous reservations he expressed in the series, and noted their late father Edmund would be proud of him, as he is.

The wedding begins with a stunning Sophie walking down the aisle with her former co-worker Alfie (David Moorst). When the couple meet, they say each other's name - a significant gesture given how Sophie previously referred to Benedict as "Mr Bridgerton" due to their difference in social class.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, James Duke as Minister Hughes, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 408 of Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

In the final scene of the series, the camera pans inside My Cottage, where we see a portrait of Sophie on the wall, and she's wearing her silver masquerade gown from the first episode of the season, with her mask in hand. It then pans to the corner of the painting, where we see Benedict's signature.

Bridgerton season 4, parts 1 & 2 are now available to watch on Netflix.



