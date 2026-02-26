Bridgerton Season 4 Part Two has landed on Netflix, and if you're not already manifesting a fairytale ending for Benedict and Sophie, that means you're probably too busy swooning over the music.

Once more, some of our favourite mainstream pop songs have been reimagined into orchestral classics fit for the regency era, including hits from Taylor Swift, and Pitbull (yes, really).

This season follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who surprise surprise, is still yet to settle down. That is, until he spots the mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball, and makes it his quest to discover her identity.

Except, little does he know that the house maid he has a soft spot for...is actually the same person: Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

And who better to soundtrack that than Olivia Rodrigo and Paramore?

“Anytime I was posting about Season 3’s music, or if I was just looking online to see what people were saying, there were all these people just retweeting the YouTube video of this song or being like, ‘You have one job. This is the ultimate Benophie song. You have to use it,’" music supervisor Justin Kamps told TUDUM of the Taylor Swift track that was chosen for the show.

Here's every song from Season 4, Parts One and Two to add to your playlist...

Episode One

'Life in Technicolor' (Coldplay) by Vitamin String Quartet

'DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love' (Usher ft. Pitbull) by Strings From Paris

'Never Let You Go' (Third Eye Blind) by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode Two

'Enchanted' (Taylor Swift) by Joseph William Morgan

Episode Three

'All I Wanted' (Paramore) by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode Four

'bad idea right?' (Olivia Rodrigo) by Caleb Chan

Episode 5

360 (Charli xcx) by Peter Gregson

Birds of a Feather (Billie Eilish) by Gemini Strings

Lose Control (Teddy Swims) by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode 6

Just What I Needed (The Cars) by Altum Quartet

Fields of Gold (Sting) by Music Lab Collective

Episode 8

Never Be The Same (Camila Cabello) by Strings From Paris

The Night We Met (Lord Huron) by Joni Fuller

Bridgerton Season 4 Part One is now streaming on Netflix

