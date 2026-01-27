Bridgerton season 4: Everything we know from cast to release date and plot

Bridgerton season 4 is imminent, and viewers are already excited to meet two new romantic leads for the popular Netflix regency period drama (and it's exactly what fans have been hoping for.)

The fourth season will focus on the second Bridgerton brother, the creative and carefree Benedict, as we see him finally find love - but it wouldn't be Bridgerton, without some gossip, drama and scandal along the way...

Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated season 4.

Who are the main leads for this season?

Our two leads, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) for season four. Netflix

As mentioned, this season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he finds love with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

We've previously watched as three of Benedict's siblings find love. In season one with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), season two with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and season three with Colin Bridgeton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

What is the storyline?

This season is based on the book An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn, the third book in the Bridgerton book series, with the plot echoing the Cinderella story but with a Bridgerton twist.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict's attention at Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball," the Netflix plot synopsis reads.

Is there a Bridgerton season 4 trailer?

We've now had a few sneak peeks of what the two-parter could look like.

In one teaser, we see a masked Benedict sporting an all black outfit, making his way through a busy masquerade ball and is taken aback when he sees Sophie, who is wearing a silver gown and mask, from across the room.

@bridgertonnetflix My, my… It seems as though someone has finally caught the attention of Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 4 arrives 2026.

She doesn't see Benedict looking at her as she's too entranced by the grand chandelier, but is then interrupted when a man asks her to dance as a yearning Benedict continues to look on.

In another, we see Colin Bridgerton (season three's lead), helping his brother prepare for his new romantic quest.

When will season 4 of Bridgerton be released?

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton season 4 is split into two parts. The first will be released on 29 January 2026, and the second part will come shortly after on 26 February 2026.

How have fans reacted to the sneak peek on social media?

Since the sneak peeks dropped, Bridgerton fans couldn't contain their excitement as they shared their reactions on social media.

"Real yearning coming to my screen," one person declared.





A second person said: "AHHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT!!! MY SHOW IS BACK."





"Oh, they’re already making my heart swell in the best way. I love you, #Benophie. I do," a third person posted.





A user reacted: "They need to start moving like the Percy Jackson production team, there's no reason for season 8 to be in 2030."

