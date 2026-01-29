Warning: Spoilers ahead

Who said January was all doom and gloom? Our favourite regency drama, Bridgerton, is back on our screens for season 4; and if the initial reviews are anything to by, we should clear our diaries this weekend.

Part One of this two-part season is comprised of four Netflix episodes, and will primarily follow Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and an anonymous love interest he finds at a masquerade ball - who later turns out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

The story is based on Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman.





From the moment the first teaser dropped for this season at the end of 2025, fans have been rooting for the now-dubbed 'Benophie' to become the show's power couple, not least because until this point, Benedict has been reluctant to settle down.

What's more, this season will have a bit of a Cinderella-esque arc, as he fails to realise the maid he has a soft spot for (but ultimately can't be with), and the mysterious Lady in Silver are actually the same person.

Despite critics penning that this series is "more romantic than spicy" in comparison to its predecessors, fans seem pretty impressed so far.

"I'm so ready for Benophie to take over my life (as if they haven't already)", one posted.

"Only the first episode of the season and benophie have me SCREAMINGGGGG… taking off her glove to inhale her scent was very much INSANE of Benedict", another fan wrote of the new couple's chemistry.

"Love the colours when he is painting here(?) as if it represents that Benedict's world is colourless without Sophie in it", another eagle-eyed viewer spotted.

"Benedict asking Penelope to write in lady whistledown to find the lady in silver oh this is delicious", someone else added.

"The first episode alone is already better than S3 like I'm already getting chills this is what I want to see!!!!! It looks so promising I hope they don't fumble it", someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see Penelope and Colin back on their screens.









Bridgerton Season 4 Part One is now streaming on Netflix

