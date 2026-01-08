Netflix tease new movies and shows for 2026

Netflix has teased what's to come in 2026, promising a jam-packed year of new movies and shows.

Fan favourites are coming back and expanding, with new seasons of Bridgerton, Lupin, The Witcher and Beef lined up, plus One Piece returning and an animated Stranger Things spinoff Tales from ’85. Netflix also previewed Enola Holmes 3 and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man in its 2026 promo footage.

On the film side, originals such as action sci-fi War Machine and the comedy Little Brother are expected to drop, alongside adaptations and documentaries tied to major franchises.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.