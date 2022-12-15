It’s the most-talked about series on Netflix at the moment, but not everyone is enjoying Harry & Meghan.

The documentary focuses on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Sussex tell their story following their decision to step back from royal life in early 2020 and move to Southern California.

According to The Telegraph, a new poll suggests that 59 per cent of people surveyed thought it was a bad idea for the couple to take part in the new series.

Savanta interviewed 2,250 UK adults online between December 9 and 11. Of those surveyed, only 33 per cent of people said they believed taking part in the documentary was a good idea.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: "Although the series has garnered a massive amount of attention, it appears the public are not convinced the Sussexes version of events portrayed by Netflix will be accurate.

"Despite their best efforts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are viewed as two of the most unfavourable members of the Royal Family. The series is an effort by them to show that this view held by the public is due to media attacks, perhaps even directed by the Palace.





"Time will tell who will get more public support, but it's doesn't appear from this polling that it will give the Sussexes the result they were hoping for.”

It comes as the final instalment of Netflix series shows Prince Harry and Meghan detailing the time they found out they were pregnant with son, Archie.

Showing a scan photo, the pair discussed how Harry had 'always wanted to be a dad', and they started journalling as soon as they found out they were pregnant.

"It was just 'dear baby, we're so excited to meet you one day'", she recalled. "We'd take little snapshots and stick them in the journal."

